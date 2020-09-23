CSU system selects Fresno State president Joseph Castro as next chancellor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California State University system has named Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro as its next chancellor.
He replaces outgoing Chancellor Timothy White to become the first Mexican-American and native Californian to lead the nation’s largest four-year public university system. California State University’s Board of Trustees announced Castro’s appointment on Wednesday.
The 53-year-old Castro starts the job in January with a salary of $625,000.
Castro says that like the majority of the CSU’s 481,000 students, he was the first in his family to attend and graduate from a university. For the first time in California history, the leaders of its two largest public higher education systems are people of color.