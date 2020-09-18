Coyote bites woman on NorCal beach

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a woman was hospitalized this week after a coyote bit her leg on a beach north of San Francisco.

The beach is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in Marin County where there has been an increase of interactions between humans and wildlife.

The woman told park rangers the coyote was acting aggressively as it approached her Tuesday on the remote beach. The Marin Independent Journal reports that after the animal bit her, she walked nearly two miles on a trail back to a road and drove to a hospital. She was treated for minor injuries.