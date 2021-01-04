Cox adds $1M to gubernatorial exploratory committee

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Inside California Politics) — Former California gubernatorial candidate John Cox has added $1 million to his exploratory committee, his latest move to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022.

Cox ran for governor and lost against Newsom in 2018.

Cox announced his exploratory committee in September, and a large donation to a recall effort the following month. He has been a vocal critic of Newsom and his handling of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday that he has launched an exploratory committee for a potential run for California governor.

“No better way to ring in the New Year than taking the first step in turning around California,” Faulconer said in a tweet.

This is a developing story.