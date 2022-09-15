Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of August of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.1% higher than in May, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in New Mexico and 5.2% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in California using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in July 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#58. San Mateo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 1.9%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 456,081 (8,882 unemployed)

#57. Marin County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

-Total Labor Force: 131,188 (2,801 unemployed)

#56. San Francisco

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 576,449 (12,220 unemployed)

#55. Santa Clara County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 1,052,942 (22,435 unemployed)

#54. Placer County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.5%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 192,739 (4,858 unemployed)

#53. San Luis Obispo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.5%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 137,549 (3,479 unemployed)

#52. Napa County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.6%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 70,628 (1,836 unemployed)

#51. Sonoma County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.6%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

-Total Labor Force: 249,502 (6,428 unemployed)

#50. El Dorado County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.7%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.2%

-Total Labor Force: 92,759 (2,539 unemployed)

#49. Nevada County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.7%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 48,491 (1,331 unemployed)

#48. Orange County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.6%

-Total Labor Force: 1,595,122 (44,292 unemployed)

#47. Santa Barbara County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 222,456 (6,177 unemployed)

#46. Alameda County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.6%

-Total Labor Force: 828,938 (23,775 unemployed)

#45. Sierra County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

-Total Labor Force: 1,391 (41 unemployed)

#44. Calaveras County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 22,044 (654 unemployed)

#43. Inyo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 8,359 (250 unemployed)

#42. Contra Costa County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 553,792 (17,162 unemployed)

#41. Mono County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

-Total Labor Force: 9,079 (277 unemployed)

#40. San Diego County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.8%

-Total Labor Force: 1,576,568 (48,918 unemployed)

#39. Mendocino County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

-Total Labor Force: 37,866 (1,225 unemployed)

#38. Ventura County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 409,179 (12,965 unemployed)

#37. Yolo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 109,605 (3,546 unemployed)

#36. Humboldt County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 58,979 (1,989 unemployed)

#35. Lassen County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

-Total Labor Force: 8,911 (311 unemployed)

#34. Trinity County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

-Total Labor Force: 4,561 (159 unemployed)

#33. Sacramento County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.8%

-Total Labor Force: 724,873 (25,831 unemployed)

#32. Amador County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 14,468 (536 unemployed)

#31. Mariposa County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 7,503 (277 unemployed)

#30. Santa Cruz County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 137,639 (5,034 unemployed)

#29. Modoc County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

-Total Labor Force: 3,268 (124 unemployed)

#28. San Bernardino County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -4.1%

-Total Labor Force: 1,012,034 (39,650 unemployed)

#27. Shasta County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 72,585 (2,840 unemployed)

#26. Solano County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.9%

-Total Labor Force: 201,166 (7,860 unemployed)

#25. Tuolumne County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

-Total Labor Force: 20,070 (782 unemployed)

#24. Butte County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 90,309 (3,576 unemployed)

#23. Riverside County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

-Total Labor Force: 1,157,439 (45,847 unemployed)

#22. San Benito County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 33,135 (1,343 unemployed)

#21. Lake County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

-Total Labor Force: 28,684 (1,218 unemployed)

#20. Monterey County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.3%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 221,768 (9,479 unemployed)

#19. Tehama County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.3%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

-Total Labor Force: 25,799 (1,097 unemployed)

#18. Siskiyou County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.4%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

-Total Labor Force: 16,913 (747 unemployed)

#17. Del Norte County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.2%

-Total Labor Force: 9,197 (426 unemployed)

#16. Glenn County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.7%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

-Total Labor Force: 12,732 (593 unemployed)

#15. Plumas County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.7%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

-Total Labor Force: 7,950 (375 unemployed)

#14. Yuba County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.9%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

-Total Labor Force: 31,138 (1,538 unemployed)

#13. Los Angeles County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -4.6%

-Total Labor Force: 4,974,643 (250,564 unemployed)

#12. San Joaquin County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -4.2%

-Total Labor Force: 334,365 (16,574 unemployed)

#11. Stanislaus County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 242,020 (12,111 unemployed)

#10. Alpine County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.2%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -4.1%

-Total Labor Force: 462 (24 unemployed)

#9. Sutter County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.4%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

-Total Labor Force: 46,766 (2,534 unemployed)

#8. Fresno County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.8%

-Total Labor Force: 455,871 (25,679 unemployed)

#7. Madera County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 61,946 (3,450 unemployed)

#6. Kings County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.1%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 56,168 (3,439 unemployed)

#5. Kern County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.6%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

-Total Labor Force: 384,503 (25,252 unemployed)

#4. Merced County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.7%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

-Total Labor Force: 116,662 (7,771 unemployed)

#3. Tulare County

– Current Unemployment rate: 7.6%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.6%

-Total Labor Force: 200,876 (15,186 unemployed)

#2. Colusa County

– Current Unemployment rate: 7.9%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 11,302 (896 unemployed)

#1. Imperial County

– Current Unemployment rate: 14.2%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -5.7%

-Total Labor Force: 67,706 (9,581 unemployed)