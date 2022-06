The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Siskiyou County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (21,545 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (81 total deaths)

— 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,628 (7,675 total cases)

— 30.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#49. Yuba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (39,069 fully vaccinated)

— 31.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (124 total deaths)

— 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,317 (18,343 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#48. Sierra County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (1,582 fully vaccinated)

— 27.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (4 total deaths)

— 42.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,281 (339 total cases)

— 55.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#47. Merced County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (146,286 fully vaccinated)

— 27.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (827 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,834 (74,512 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#46. Tuolumne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (28,867 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (189 total deaths)

— 50.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,133 (14,237 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#45. Amador County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (21,150 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (87 total deaths)

— 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,530 (9,751 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#44. Butte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (117,529 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (433 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,393 (42,507 total cases)

— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#43. Calaveras County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (24,833 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (122 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,708 (8,129 total cases)

— 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#42. Kern County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (486,883 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (2,341 total deaths)

— 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,647 (248,882 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#41. Madera County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (86,498 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (372 total deaths)

— 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,001 (45,627 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#40. Tulare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (256,223 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (1,496 total deaths)

— 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,356 (141,516 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#39. Plumas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (10,420 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (13 total deaths)

— 70.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,211 (3,613 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#38. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (35,753 fully vaccinated)

— 23.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (140 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,246 (12,392 total cases)

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#37. Glenn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (15,809 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (48 total deaths)

— 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,045 (6,827 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#36. San Bernardino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (1,251,340 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (7,774 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,528 (621,932 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

#35. Stanislaus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (317,201 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (1,670 total deaths)

— 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,906 (142,656 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

#34. Riverside County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (1,465,052 fully vaccinated)

— 18.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (6,491 total deaths)

— 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,467 (653,879 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

#33. Colusa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (13,104 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)

— 58.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,650 (4,665 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#32. Sutter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (58,985 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (227 total deaths)

— 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,685 (23,937 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#31. El Dorado County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (118,353 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (215 total deaths)

— 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,927 (32,643 total cases)

— 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#30. Fresno County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (616,273 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (2,772 total deaths)

— 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,984 (269,601 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#29. San Joaquin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (475,572 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (2,251 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,836 (189,285 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#28. Mono County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (9,052 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (7 total deaths)

— 79.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,501 (3,250 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#27. Inyo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (11,427 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (56 total deaths)

— 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,892 (4,851 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#26. Nevada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (63,611 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (129 total deaths)

— 44.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,681 (18,635 total cases)

— 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#25. Alpine County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (729 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,515 (130 total cases)

— 54.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#24. San Luis Obispo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (183,214 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (485 total deaths)

— 26.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,010 (62,313 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#23. Humboldt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (90,552 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (148 total deaths)

— 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,763 (22,723 total cases)

— 33.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#22. Placer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (268,977 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (628 total deaths)

— 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,210 (76,519 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#21. Solano County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (304,097 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (454 total deaths)

— 56.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,867 (97,888 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#20. Sacramento County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (1,058,647 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (3,072 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,900 (339,900 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#19. Mendocino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (60,099 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (127 total deaths)

— 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,502 (17,785 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#18. Santa Barbara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (311,564 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (700 total deaths)

— 32.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,134 (98,826 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#17. Yolo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (156,702 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (323 total deaths)

— 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,563 (45,341 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#16. Ventura County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (614,967 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (1,514 total deaths)

— 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,330 (197,372 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#15. San Benito County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (45,868 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (99 total deaths)

— 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,452 (14,730 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#14. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (2,325,350 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (7,084 total deaths)

— 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,165 (640,372 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#13. Monterey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (319,359 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (744 total deaths)

— 26.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,335 (101,290 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#12. Los Angeles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (7,412,625 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (32,015 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,541 (3,066,076 total cases)

— 21.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

#11. San Diego County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.8% (2,496,629 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (5,318 total deaths)

— 31.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,165 (873,486 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

#10. Santa Cruz County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (207,505 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (265 total deaths)

— 58.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,900 (57,102 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#9. Sonoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (391,503 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (493 total deaths)

— 56.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,090 (99,312 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#8. Napa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.6% (109,676 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (144 total deaths)

— 54.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,851 (30,098 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#7. Alameda County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (1,375,284 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (1,888 total deaths)

— 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,923 (316,261 total cases)

— 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#6. Contra Costa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.8% (955,529 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (1,328 total deaths)

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,120 (232,086 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#5. San Francisco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.1% (741,596 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (897 total deaths)

— 55.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,641 (164,330 total cases)

— 25.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#4. San Mateo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (652,293 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (723 total deaths)

— 59.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,189 (154,760 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#3. Santa Clara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.1% (1,659,670 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (2,340 total deaths)

— 47.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,048 (386,504 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#2. Marin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 88.1% (227,965 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (297 total deaths)

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,074 (44,192 total cases)

— 32.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#1. Imperial County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (174,771 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (944 total deaths)

— 125.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,237 (69,292 total cases)

— 51.9% more cases per 100k residents than California