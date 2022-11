Sunset view from Mount Helix in La Mesa in San Diego County. (Adobe Stock Photo)

By: Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to San Diego County, CA from the county between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#20. Pima County, Arizona

– Migration from Pima County, Arizona to San Diego County, California: 1,063

– Migration to Pima County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 1,603

– Net migration: 540 to Pima County, Arizona

#19. Virginia Beach city, Virginia

– Migration from Virginia Beach city, Virginia to San Diego County, California: 1,090

– Migration to Virginia Beach city, Virginia in 2015-2019: 1,338

– Net migration: 248 to Virginia Beach city, Virginia

#18. Sacramento County, California

– Migration from Sacramento County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,108

– Migration to Sacramento County, California in 2015-2019: 978

– Net migration: 130 to San Diego County, California

#17. Ventura County, California

– Migration from Ventura County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,108

– Migration to Ventura County, California in 2015-2019: 1,356

– Net migration: 248 to Ventura County, California

#16. Contra Costa County, California

– Migration from Contra Costa County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,174

– Migration to Contra Costa County, California in 2015-2019: 738

– Net migration: 436 to San Diego County, California

#15. Onslow County, North Carolina

– Migration from Onslow County, North Carolina to San Diego County, California: 1,192

– Migration to Onslow County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 1,182

– Net migration: 10 to San Diego County, California

#14. Imperial County, California

– Migration from Imperial County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,204

– Migration to Imperial County, California in 2015-2019: 1,210

– Net migration: 6 to Imperial County, California

#13. San Francisco County, California

– Migration from San Francisco County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,329

– Migration to San Francisco County, California in 2015-2019: 2,288

– Net migration: 959 to San Francisco County, California

#12. King County, Washington

– Migration from King County, Washington to San Diego County, California: 1,644

– Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 1,861

– Net migration: 217 to King County, Washington

#11. Cook County, Illinois

– Migration from Cook County, Illinois to San Diego County, California: 1,657

– Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 689

– Net migration: 968 to San Diego County, California

#10. Clark County, Nevada

– Migration from Clark County, Nevada to San Diego County, California: 1,757

– Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 2,709

– Net migration: 952 to Clark County, Nevada

#9. Beaufort County, South Carolina

– Migration from Beaufort County, South Carolina to San Diego County, California: 1,769

– Migration to Beaufort County, South Carolina in 2015-2019: 667

– Net migration: 1,102 to San Diego County, California

#8. Alameda County, California

– Migration from Alameda County, California to San Diego County, California: 1,861

– Migration to Alameda County, California in 2015-2019: 1,905

– Net migration: 44 to Alameda County, California

#7. Honolulu County, Hawaii

– Migration from Honolulu County, Hawaii to San Diego County, California: 2,003

– Migration to Honolulu County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 1,548

– Net migration: 455 to San Diego County, California

#6. Maricopa County, Arizona

– Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to San Diego County, California: 2,331

– Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 4,968

– Net migration: 2,637 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#5. Santa Clara County, California

– Migration from Santa Clara County, California to San Diego County, California: 2,782

– Migration to Santa Clara County, California in 2015-2019: 2,578

– Net migration: 204 to San Diego County, California

#4. San Bernardino County, California

– Migration from San Bernardino County, California to San Diego County, California: 4,823

– Migration to San Bernardino County, California in 2015-2019: 6,476

– Net migration: 1,653 to San Bernardino County, California

#3. Orange County, California

– Migration from Orange County, California to San Diego County, California: 7,328

– Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 6,409

– Net migration: 919 to San Diego County, California

#2. Riverside County, California

– Migration from Riverside County, California to San Diego County, California: 8,087

– Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 13,979

– Net migration: 5,892 to Riverside County, California

#1. Los Angeles County, California

– Migration from Los Angeles County, California to San Diego County, California: 10,270

– Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 10,011

– Net migration: 259 to San Diego County, California