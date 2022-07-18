(Stacker) – In California, where home prices are the highest in the country, many residents have to forego homeownership in favor of renting. But renting isn’t cheap either.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in California where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Californians who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see in which California counties most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.
#20. Solano County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 37.0%
– Total occupied households: 149,865
– Median household income: $81,472
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,701
#19. Marin County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 39.0%
– Total occupied households: 105,432
– Median household income: $115,246
– Median monthly housing cost: $2,412
#18. Tehama County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.4%
– Total occupied households: 24,189
– Median household income: $44,514
– Median monthly housing cost: $934
#17. San Joaquin County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.4%
– Total occupied households: 228,567
– Median household income: $64,432
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,355
#16. San Benito County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.2%
– Total occupied households: 18,135
– Median household income: $86,958
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,840
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in California, according to Tripadvisor
#15. Sonoma County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.9%
– Total occupied households: 189,374
– Median household income: $81,018
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,717
#14. Calaveras County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 38.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 39.2%
– Total occupied households: 16,942
– Median household income: $63,158
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,349
#13. San Luis Obispo County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 39.4%
– Total occupied households: 105,981
– Median household income: $73,518
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,578
#12. Humboldt County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 34.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 42.0%
– Total occupied households: 54,679
– Median household income: $48,041
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,034
#11. San Bernardino County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 34.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 40.5%
– Total occupied households: 636,041
– Median household income: $63,362
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,367
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in California
#10. Nevada County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 40.2%
– Total occupied households: 40,855
– Median household income: $66,096
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,428
#9. Mendocino County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 36.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 39.3%
– Total occupied households: 34,408
– Median household income: $51,416
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,120
#8. Orange County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 41.1%
– Total occupied households: 1,037,492
– Median household income: $90,234
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,973
#7. Ventura County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 34.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 40.4%
– Total occupied households: 271,040
– Median household income: $88,131
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,941
#6. Monterey County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 42.3%
– Total occupied households: 127,155
– Median household income: $71,015
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,569
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to California
#5. Riverside County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 40.7%
– Total occupied households: 724,893
– Median household income: $67,005
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,502
#4. Santa Barbara County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 27.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 33.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 41.4%
– Total occupied households: 145,856
– Median household income: $74,624
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,676
#3. Santa Cruz County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 27.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 34.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 41.5%
– Total occupied households: 95,818
– Median household income: $82,234
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,864
#2. San Diego County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 27.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 31.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 42.6%
– Total occupied households: 1,125,286
– Median household income: $78,980
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,797
#1. Los Angeles County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 28.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 29.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 45.9%
– Total occupied households: 3,316,795
– Median household income: $68,044
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,620