SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than two-thirds of all Californians are concerned about the water supply in their part of the state, according to a new Public Policy Institute of California survey.

The survey states that about 68% of adults in California said the water supply where they live is a “big problem.”

When it comes to voters, a slightly larger percentage, 77%, of them say the same.

A majority of Californians also feel state and local officials are not doing enough to manage the water supply and the ongoing drought. They also said they don’t believe residents in their part of the state are doing enough either.

When it comes to how each person feels about themselves, the survey shows 45% of Californians feel they are doing a lot in response to the drought.

Although Californians feel the government may not be doing enough, an overwhelming majority, 77%, believe the current drought is in part due to climate change.

In regards to climate change, more than half of all Californians, 69%, think the effects of climate change are already happening.

“Eight in ten Californians say that climate change is a very or somewhat serious threat to California’s future economy and quality of life,” the report says.

The survey shows that a majority of Californians would be OK with the state enacting its own policies, separate from the federal government, to address climate change. Though there is large support, that support is staunchly partisan.

The number of Californians who believe the water supply and the drought is the critical issue for California is about every three in 10. That number is slightly higher among voters. The report states 36% of voters believe it is the most important environmental issue for the state.

The survey also shows the number of Californians who are concerned about pollution in drinking water. About 47% said it is either a very serious or somewhat serious concern.

African-Americans and Latinos were more likely to respond that pollution in drinking water is a very serious threat, 33% and 24% respectively.

A recent report from the State Auditor revealed hundreds of California water systems are already failing. It’s led to nearly 1 million Californians being given unsafe drinking water. A majority of those are in disadvantaged communities, the report says.

Hundreds more water systems are at risk of failing, according to the State Auditor’s report. Those failing water systems could lead to Californians having long-term health issues, such as liver or kidney problems.

The PPIC survey reflects those concerns as seven out of 10 Californians believe unsafe drinking water is a “more serious health threat in lower income areas.”