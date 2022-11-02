Missed it by that much. A Powerball ticket purchased in Los Angeles came one number shy of hitting the second-largest jackpot in history.

The ticket was sold at a convenience store in Mid-City and managed to land five of the numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, missing only the Powerball number.

Coming short of a record-setting lottery win, the lucky owner will have to settle for the second-place prize: an estimated $790,446, according to the California Lottery.

The owner will remain anonymous to lottery officials until they come forward to claim their prize.

According to the California Lottery website, disclosure laws require the lottery to publicize the winner’s full name and the name and location of the business that sold the winning ticket. But that’s all the lottery is required to disclose.

Total winnings, including “your gross and net installment payments,” are public record, the lottery says, and are subject to disclosure as well.

While we don’t yet know the name of the winner, we know that the ticket was sold at 777 Market on the 1900 block of South La Brea Avenue.

It was one of two winning tickets from Monday’s drawing that were sold in California. A ticket sold in Visalia also managed to hit five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

In total, there were 760,101 winning tickets or various amounts, according to the California Lottery.

Despite all the winners, the Powerball jackpot went unclaimed once again, bringing it to a whopping $1.2 billion. It remains the second-highest jackpot in history, following a 2016 grand prize that reached more than $1.58 billion.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday. Are you feeling lucky?