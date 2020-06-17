Christopher Columbus statue to be removed from State Capitol, lawmakers say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Members of the California Senate and Assembly announced Tuesday the statue of Queen Isabella and Christopher Columbus in the Capitol Rotunda will be removed.

Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, Assemblyman Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, and Assembly Rules Committee Chair Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, issued the following joint statement on the statue’s removal:

Christopher Columbus is a deeply polarizing historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere had on indigenous populations. The continued presence of this statue in California’s Capitol, where it has been since 1883, is completely out of place today. It will be removed.

California Governor Gray Davis (L) shakes hands with Spanish President Jose Maria Aznar Lopez in front of a statue of Queen Isabella and Christopher Columbus at the California State Capitol July 10, 2003 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In the weeks since George Floyd’s death set off protests across the U.S., many Confederate symbols and monuments have been damaged by protesters or removed by local authorities.

Protesters have also called for the removal of monuments to slave traders and colonizers, including John Sutter. A statue of Sutter was removed from Sutter Medical Center on Monday.

The statue is titled “Columbus’ Last Appeal to Queen Isabella” and depicts a marble rendition of Columbus kneeling before Queen Isabella presenting a sphere to her as a young attendant looks on.

The statue has been at the center of the first-floor rotunda since it was gifted to the state by Darius Ogden Mills, according to the California State Capitol Museum website.

According to the site, during the Capitol’s restoration in the 1970s, Native American and Latino groups who were critical of Columbus’ legacy requested the statue not be returned to the Capitol Rotunda. That request was not honored.

“After all, Columbus himself never made it to within a couple thousand miles of California,” the site reads.