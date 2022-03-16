SACRAMENTO — The luck of the Irish is not something you will want to rely on when it comes to hitting the roads this St. Patrick’s Day.

On Wednesday, California Highway Patrol sent out a reminder to drivers about the dangers and consequences associated with driving under the influence.

In California, a DUI can cause more than $15,000 in losses due to attorney fees, court costs, lost work time, insurance rates and repairs, making the financial burden just as impactful as the mental and physical issues that can stem from an incident on the road.

“If you plan on drinking alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day, do not rely on luck and designate a sober

driver, use a rideshare service, public transit or a taxi to ensure you reach your destination

safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Not having a plan in place if your celebration

includes the use of alcohol can result in a crash, jail time, injuries, or even death.”

In 2021, CHP officers arrested more than 200 drivers on St. Patrick’s Day with three deaths and 76 injuries reported from DUI-related incidents.

So, how can you keep yourself safe? Highway officials say you should always be buckled, designate a sober driver, and avoid distractions while driving.

If you see someone driving under the influence, reach out to CHP by calling 9-1-1. Be sure to include the make and model of the vehicle, the direction it’s heading, and any other distinguishing details.