The California Highway Patrol pursued a vandalism suspect through the Inland Empire on Thursday before a head-on crash led to a standoff.

The pursuit of the silver pickup truck was initiated by the Rialto Police Department, though the CHP took over as the chase went through Diamond Bar and Pomona.

The pickup traveled at speeds upwards of 80 mph as it attempted to elude CHP officers before it entered a residential area in Pomona, where the truck collided with the front of another vehicle while attempting a turn.

That crash, however, wasn’t enough to stop the pickup, which then went down a cul-de-sac before eluding officers and continuing to flee.

At some point, the driver threw what appeared to be a dog out of the window.

CHP vehicles nearly made contact with the truck multiple times, though the vehicle was able to dodge them.

That was, until it crashed head-on into a red sedan at Mission Boulevard and East Brea Place in Pomona. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The driver of the red car was able to gingerly walk away from the scene of the crash, while the pickup driver remained inside the vehicle with officers surrounding it. The airbag had been deployed and his face was bloody.

Ultimately, he was taken into custody by multiple officers around 2:10 p.m., although he continued to resist throughout the arrest.

The condition of all those involved, including the suspect, the civilian and the dog are unclear at this time.