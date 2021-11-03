CHP in pursuit of reportedly stolen big rig

The California Highway Patrol is chasing an 18-wheeler that was reportedly stolen on Wednesday night.

The big rig was stolen at about 8:15 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.

Multiple efforts have been made to stop the vehicle, but it’s continuing its journey on the 101 Freeway, despite the damage multiple tires have taken from several spike strips deployed by law enforcement.

The truck is tilted to its left as a result of the damaged tires.

Sky5 had to stop following the 18-wheeler due to weather conditions shortly after 10:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear how or if the pursuit had ended.