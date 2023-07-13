Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver, and two passengers were wanted for a home burglary out of Orange County.

The suspects were leading officers in chase in the northbound lanes of the 57 Freeway north of Brea before transitioning to the westbound 60 Freeway. Later, the chase moved to the northbound 710 Freeway.

Sky5 picked up the chase as the suspects were speeding through northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway, weaving in and out of traffic as CHP officers followed close behind.

After exiting the freeway at Rampart, the suspects bailed the vehicle and ran into the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, near Bellevue Avenue and Coronado Street.

Officers with CHP also exited their cruisers and were searching for the suspects in the neighborhood. Authorities were also circling the area from the air. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived to set a perimeter as the search for the suspects continued.

At least one of the suspects was taken into custody a short time later.