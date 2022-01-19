CHP: Bust nets $185K in stolen goods, including from Louis Vuitton looting

Several bags of stolen merchandise were recovered in a van.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a suspect was found over the weekend with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise, including items grabbed during the brazen takeover robbery of a Louis Vuitton store in the Bay Area last year.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, officers from the California Highway Patrol’s organized retail crime task force recovered an estimated $185,000 dollars worth of stolen items while carrying out an operation in the Bay Area.

Officers reportedly found merchandise that had been stolen from several retailers, including items taken during the takeover robbery of a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square in November 2021.

A video capturing a large group of thieves smashing windows to get into the store and ransacking it quickly went viral online.

Suspects with their arms full of stolen merchandise were seen jumping into vehicles and speeding away from the area following the theft.

Authorities have not yet identified the person arrested on Sunday, but say they are a known fencer, which is a person who buys stolen goods in order to later resell them for profit.

The suspect was arrested and booked under organized retail crime charges.