CHP bans rallies at state Capitol, other facilities

Hundreds of people gather to protest the lockdown in spite of shelter-in-place rules still being in effect at California’s state capitol building in Sacramento, California on April 20, 2020. – Some people intentionally jammed roads while honking and holding out signs while others disrespected social distancing rules by gathering in close proximity, blaring Americana music and shouting to end the lockdown. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol is temporarily banning rallies at the state Capitol and other state facilities because of the pandemic.

The change in policy Wednesday came after hundreds of protesters gathered on the Capitol grounds in Sacramento on Monday, many without wearing masks or following recommendations to remain more than 6 feet apart to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The same group had planned additional rallies in coming days against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders that people remain at home except for essential activities.

Additional similar rallies have been happening across California and the nation.

Protest organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.