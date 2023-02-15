Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Wednesday it’s opening a spinoff restaurant, Farmesa, at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The new restaurant aims to cater to customers who want healthier fast-food options.

The new restaurant won’t have a sit-down dining room but will be operated through a ghost kitchen instead. Ghost kitchens don’t have a storefront and only prepare food for online deliveries.

To order food from Farmesa, customers can visit onsite kiosks at the Kitchen United Mix located at 1315 3rd St. in Santa Monica or order the food through the Kitchen United website, DoorDash or Uber Eats.

The restaurant will have a variety of bowl options, ranging from $11.95 to $16.25, including “a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces and a topping option,” a news release said.

The restaurant will have a soft opening later this month before its official debut in March. Limited food items will be available during the soft opening, Chipotle said. The full menu will be unveiled during the grand opening.

Farmesa’s full menu will include dishes like the Classic Santa Maria-style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon, Whipped potatoes, Golden beets, Sprouted Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Chips.

Chipotle’s new fresh eatery concept, Farmesa. (Chipotle)

Nate Appleman, a James Beard Award-winning chef who previously led menu innovations at Chipotle, curated the menu for Farmesa.

Appleman is also the director of culinary innovation at the new restaurant.