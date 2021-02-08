Chinatown assaults: Suspect arrested in 3 Oakland attacks

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police arrested a suspect tied to a string of Chinatown assaults, including one involving a 90-year-old man who was pushed to the ground in a now-viral video.

On Monday, police identified Yahya Muslim as the suspect of the three attacks and arrested him. He is currently in custody at the Santa Rita Jail.

KRON4 received the shocking video showing a man in black hoodie shoving the elderly man to the ground.

The video of the elderly man’s brutal assault sparked an outcry over increasing crime in the area ahead of Lunar New Year. It also attracted nationwide attention, prompting Asian actors Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim’s involvement.

The pair offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The attacks happened near 8th and Harrison streets on Jan. 31.

OPD thanks our community for providing info that led to a person of interest in this case.



Investigators determined this person has been in custody since Feb 1 on unrelated case. Investigators are working hard to forward this case to the DA's office for review and charging. https://t.co/qlcb7OvMCd — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 7, 2021

“With Lunar New Year quickly approaching in just two weeks, the OCCC and the Chinatown NCPC urge the Oakland Police Department (OPD) and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to increase law enforcement presence during this very important cultural event,” OPD said in a statement.

The disturbing number of increasingly violent crimes has hit the community’s most vulnerable population, including women and seniors, according to police.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Oakland police.