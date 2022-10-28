(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday.

So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.

The rest of the direct deposits will be issued from Friday, Oct. 28, to Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Franchise Tax Board.

The remaining debit cards are being issued in batches in order of last name.

How do you know if you’ll be getting a payment by direct deposit or debit card? The easiest way to tell if you will receive a direct deposit payment is to look back on how you filed your 2020 taxes. If you filed electronically and received a California state refund by direct deposit, then you can likely expect to receive this one-time tax refund by direct deposit, too.

Most everyone else will receive a debit card, the Franchise Tax Board says. (More details can be found here.)

The payments range in size from $200 to $1,050 depending on your income, filing status and number of dependents. Of course, you’ll have to make sure you qualify first. (Check the criteria here.)

The Franchise Tax Board expects to have issued about 8 million direct deposit payments by mid-November and to have mailed 10 million debit cards by early next year.