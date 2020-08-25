Charter company sues air traffic controllers in Kobe Bryant crash

A charter company is blaming two air traffic controllers for the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others in January.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. filed a cross-complaint alleging “a series of erroneous acts and/or omissions” by the air traffic controllers resulted in the crash.

The two air traffic controllers were working at Southern California TRACON, which provides air traffic control services to airports in the region, the night of Jan. 26 when the Sikorsky S-76B crashed into a fog-shrouded hillside.

The cross-complaint said had they “not engaged in the numerous negligent acts and/or omissions stated herein, then the Pilot [Ara Zobayan] would not have been forced to respond to multiple [air traffic control] requests and commands during the most critical phase of the flight.”

LA Times cited a transcript of Zobayan’s communication with air traffic controllers released by the National Transportation Safety Board in June. The pilot reportedly said at 9:44 a.m. he planned to climb above the layer of clouds west of Van Nuys.

“And then what are you gonna do when you get to altitude?” the controller asked. He didn’t get a response.

Zobayan said the helicopter was climbing but the NTSB’s aircraft performance study said it was actually descending, according to the newspaper. The pilot “could have misperceived both pitch and roll angles” and suffered from “spatial disorientation.”

The cross-complaint reportedly speculates that Zobayan experienced “an illusion that is created when a pilot has been in a turn long enough for the fluid in the ear canal to move at the same speed as the canal … creating the illusion of turning or accelerating on an entirely different axis.”

The NTSB’s investigation of the crash is ongoing. Four wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against Island Express in connection with the crash.

Read the full article on LATimes.com.