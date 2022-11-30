SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Governor’s office has released details about the ceremony for the induction of the newest members of the California Hall of Fame.

This will be the 15th class of inductees since the Hall of Fame was established in 2006 to “honor history-making Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will host the ceremony at the California Museum in downtown Sacramento on the evening of December 13, 2022.

The ceremony will begin with a red carpet arrival at 6 p.m., and the induction ceremony will follow at 7 p.m.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the ‘California Governor’ social media pages on Youtube, Facebook and Twitter.

The newest inductees will join the 138 other Californians.

Here is the list of the newest inductees to the California Hall of Fame:

• Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter

• Chef Roy Choi

• Physicist Steven Chu

• Ice skater Peggy Fleming

• Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild

• Choreographer Alonzo King

• Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan

• Soccer player Megan Rapinoe

• Singer Linda Ronstadt

• Artist Ed Ruscha

• Band Los Tigres del Norte