BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Counting down to the arrival of the first newborn babies on New Years Day is a nationwide tradition that never gets old.

A holiday trip to Bakersfield ended with a new addition to their family for one couple.

“She hadn’t dropped, my water wasn’t broken…. I was 100% confident that we were going home today,” says Leiana, the new mother of baby Alejandra born at 12:05 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Around 8, 9-ish I started getting contractions,” she said. “10:30 we were here and 12:05 she made her debut!”

The couple had planned on inducing labor on Jan. 6, but baby Alejandra had other plans.

The new parents are taking their time at Mercy Southwest until their journey back to San Bernardino County.

Leaina’s looking forward to some treats that she couldn’t enjoy throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m going to eat sushi,” Leiana said. “I’ve been waiting nine months for sushi.”