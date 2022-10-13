The victim of a carjacking was killed after being dragged approximately a mile and a half with his vehicle as it was being stolen by a murder suspect Thursday in Inglewood.

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic Division had been conducting surveillance on the murder suspect Thursday, at around 5 p.m., in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue.

During the course of their surveillance, police said the murder suspect got into the passenger side of a vehicle and drove away. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver lead police in a short pursuit that ended in a crash at Florence and Haas Avenues.

Deadly Inglewood carjacking crash on Oct. 13, 2022. (Citizen.com)

That’s when police say the murder suspect exited the passenger side of the crashed vehicle, carjacked a red SUV at the intersection and drove away, dragging the owner of the SUV a mile and a half before getting into yet another crash and rolling the vehicle.

The suspect remained barricaded in the vehicle for two hours while SWAT and K-9 units on the scene negotiated with him, according to police. He was ultimately taken into custody.

The driver of the first vehicle who lead police in pursuit was also arrested.

The victim of the carjacking was declared dead at the scene.