California’s stem-cell research program nearly out of money

FILE – In this March 16, 2012, file photo, researcher Terry Storm works in a stem cell research lab at the Lorry I. Lokey Stem Cell Research Building on the Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif. The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has doled out nearly $3 billion for stem-cell research since 2004. Now, with the institute running out of money, its advocates are asking California voters to approve Proposition 14, to give it a $5.5 billion cash infusion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s first-of-its-kind state program to fund stem-cell research is running out of money and supporters want voters to provide a $5.5 billion infusion.

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has doled out nearly $3 billion for research since the non-profit was created in a 2004 ballot question.

New stem-cell labs were created around the state and grants were awarded to Stanford University, the University of California, Berkeley, and other prominent institutions.

With dozens of clinical trials underway but most of the original money spent, supporters of Proposition 14 say it is imperative more cash be provided. Critics say the state can’t afford another huge bond sale. Early voting begins Monday.