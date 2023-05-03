California is considered the nation’s 33rd “Best” state, according to the latest Best State Ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

The annual report used survey data to measure how well the 50 states serve their residents across 70 metrics in eight categories, including health care, education and economy.

Here is where the California ranked in the following categories:

6 th : HealthCare

: HealthCare 20 th : Education:

: Education: 23 rd : Crime and Corrections:

: Crime and Corrections: 29 th : Economy

: Economy 30 th : Natural Environment:

: Natural Environment: 34 th : Infrastructure

: Infrastructure 39 th : Fiscal Stability

: Fiscal Stability 50th: Opportunity

The Golden State’s 33rd ranking is a step backward from 2021 when it was ranked the 24th “best” state.

Researchers found that the top 10 best states were:

Utah Washington Idaho Nebraska Minnesota New Hampshire Iowa Wisconsin Vermont Florida

Utah took the top spot from Washington, which held the position for two surveys in a row, according to U.S. News and World Report.

On the other hand, the 10 “worst” states were:

Louisiana Alaska Mississippi New Mexico West Virginia Arkansas Alabama Oklahoma South Carolina Michigan