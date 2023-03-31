(KTXL) — As March comes to a close and California gets another month packed with winter storms the state’s largest reservoirs are nearing their storage limit.

– Video above: California Drought Monitor Shows Vast Improvement

On Thursday, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) released the most recent hydro data from eight of the state’s reservoirs.

California’s two largest reservoirs, Shasta and Oroville, are both sitting at 82% of their total capacity and are well over 100% of their average storage for the date.

Water levels at Oroville Reservoir, coming storms and snow water runoff caused dam operators to use the dam’s main spillway on March 10 for the first time in four years.

California Department of Water Resources

The peak water release of 35,000 cubic feet of water per second (cfs) began flowing on March 17 and would continue through March 20 when the release was released to 27,500 cfs.

As of Friday, the release flow was reduced to 10,000 cfs.

Since Dec. 1, the lake’s water level has increased by 200 feet and gained just under 2 million acre-feet of water.

According to data from the US Bureau of Reclamation, there have been no releases from Shasta Dam this year.

As of Friday, Shasta Reservoir is holding 3.7 million acre-feet of water after accumulating 3.1 million acre-feet of water from inflow during the 2023 water year.

California Department of Water Resources

Locally in the Sacramento area, Folsom Reservoir is currently at 67% of its total capacity after starting to release water at 15,000 cfs on March 9.

Dam operators increased the release flow to 30,000 cfs on March 10 and maintained that release amount until March 15 when it dropped to 25,000 cfs.

Other reservoir levels noted in the DWR’s report include:

– Bullards Bar: 84% of total capacity

– Camanche: 79% of total capacity

– New Hogan: 69% of total capacity

– New Melones: 57% of total capacity

– Don Pedro: 87% of total capacity