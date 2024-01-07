SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — It’s a topic that keeps coming up in conversation — how will artificial intelligence (AI) impact the future workforce?

As described by Britannica, AI refers to “the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.”

To explain the concept further, AI makes reference to the project of developing systems endowed with the intellectual processes characteristic of humans. For example, this could be the ability to reason, discover meaning, generalize, or learn from past experience.

Does this mean robots could take over jobs? It’s possible in some cases. For instance, the world’s first fully autonomous, AI-powered restaurant recently opened in Southern California, fully equipped with cooking robots.

Are some people more worried about the impacts of AI on the workforce than others? A new study by DevRev, a cloud-based platform for customer support and software development, an analyzed online search data to see which career holders are most concerned.

Researchers with DevRev analyzed terms relating to a list of careers to determine California’s top five jobs that people worry are most at risk of advancements in AI. The following searches were included (conducted with Google Keyword Planner):

— “AI impact on…’‘

–“Will AI replace…”

— “How will AI affect…”

Here’s a look at the careers most anxious about AI in California, based on this study:

Ranking Career No. 1 Lawyers No. 2 Artists No. 3 Accountants No. 4 Doctors No. 5 Data Analysts

According to this study, lawyers are the most cautious of AI in California and in the U.S. as a whole. A spokesperson from DevRev commented on the findings, stating:

“This study has revealed that, in America, lawyers are the weariest of advancements in AI, followed by artists, accountants, doctors, and data scientists. However, AI will likely be used alongside humans within these sectors in the future, rather than replacing them completely.”