Californians urged to conserve energy as winter storm slams parts of U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As extreme winter weather conditions continue across the country, Californians are being encouraged to conserve energy.
Millions were left without power and at least 16 people have died because of the storms bringing record-cold temperatures to parts of the U.S.
California ISO posted on Twitter Tuesday asking customers to conserve energy to help ease the strain on grids in the Midwest, Texas and the southeast.
While California grid conditions are stable, Cal ISO said states rely on each other for energy imports and exports, so conserving electricity in California can relieve stress on other grids.
Californians are asked to conserve during the evening hours over the next days.
Some ways you can conserve energy:
- Unplugging small appliances & electronics
- Reversing your fan blades to produce a gentle updraft
- Using computer sleep and hibernate modes