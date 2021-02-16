Californians urged to conserve energy as winter storm slams parts of U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As extreme winter weather conditions continue across the country, Californians are being encouraged to conserve energy.

Millions were left without power and at least 16 people have died because of the storms bringing record-cold temperatures to parts of the U.S.

California ISO posted on Twitter Tuesday asking customers to conserve energy to help ease the strain on grids in the Midwest, Texas and the southeast.

Due to extreme #winterweather conditions across the country this week, the California ISO urges consumers to voluntarily #conserveenergy during the evening hours to help ease stressed grid conditions in the Midwest, Texas and the Southeast. — California ISO (@California_ISO) February 16, 2021

While California grid conditions are stable, Cal ISO said states rely on each other for energy imports and exports, so conserving electricity in California can relieve stress on other grids.

Californians are asked to conserve during the evening hours over the next days.

Some ways you can conserve energy:

Unplugging small appliances & electronics

Reversing your fan blades to produce a gentle updraft

Using computer sleep and hibernate modes