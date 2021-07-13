Californians to see more direct payments after Newsom signs $100B comeback plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on a $100 billion plan Monday that would include sending checks to Californians through what his administration is calling the “biggest economic recovery package in California’s history.”

“Harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we’re making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all our communities roaring back from the pandemic – and pay dividends for generations to come,” Newsom wrote in Monday’s announcement.

The budget would send money to Californians who earn up to $75,000, small businesses and renters. Billions of dollars would also be put toward tackling some of the state’s biggest issues, like homelessness, affordable housing, wildfires and climate change.

A total of $12 billion will be sent out to nearly two-thirds of Californians this fall in another round of direct payments. The governor’s California Comeback Plan involves sending out $600 stimulus checks, as well as additional $500 checks to families with children, “regardless of your immigration status,” Newsom said Tuesday.

If you earn up to $75,000 a year — you can expect to see $600 in your bank account this fall.

If you have kids — you can qualify to receive an additional $500, regardless of your immigration status.

Renters and landlords will get additional help with back-rent and “prospective rent” in the form of $5.2 billion, and $2 billion will go toward tenants’ past-due bills.

The plan also gives more money in the form of grants to small businesses as they work to reopen.

A large chunk of the $100 billion will help the state as it tries to tackle a major homelessness crisis. Of $12 billion spread across two years, half would fund the Project Homekey initiative and the construction of 42,000 new housing units for the unhoused.

“Through this comprehensive plan, the state is taking on the inequities laid bare by the pandemic, expanding our support for Californians facing the greatest hardships, increasing opportunity for every child, confronting homelessness head-on and doubling down on our work to build resilience against the climate change impacts that threaten California’s future,” Newsom wrote.