Californians asked to conserve energy starting Friday evening

The California Independent System Operator is asking residents to conserve energy Friday with concerns over extreme temperatures and a shortfall on the state’s electrical grid.

The statewide Flex Alert goes into effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, according to Cal-ISO, which manages the state’s power grid.

Residents are being asked to keep thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, to turn off unnecessary lights and avoid using major appliances in the time when the Flex Alert is in effect, Cal-ISO said. In previous Flex Alerts called in June and during last summer’s heat wave, the agency said consumers “collectively made a significant reduction in their energy use.”

The California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for tomorrow, July 9, from 4-9 p.m. due to extreme across the state heat urging consumers to reduce energy use to help relieve stress on the #powergrid. Read the news release: https://t.co/kaYxKU9wBb pic.twitter.com/fh12R8XJI4 — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 8, 2021

“That allowed grid operators to avoid or limit possible rotating power outages that can become necessary when demand for electricity outstrips capacity,” Cal-ISO said in a news release.

Ahead of the alert, residents are encouraged to take several steps to manage energy use. They include:

Using major appliances earlier in the day;

Pre-cooling homes by lowering thermostats;

Closing window coverings to preserve cooler indoor temperatures; and

Using solar power to charge devices when available.