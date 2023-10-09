(FOX40.COM) — Although there were no grand prize winners during Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, over 600,000 winning tickets were drawn in California, according to the California Lottery.

The lucky numbers for the Oct. 7 drawing were, 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and the Powerball was 19.

According to the California Lottery, there were 603,340 winning tickets across the Golden State amounting to a total winning amount of around $4.7 million in prizes.

California’s big winner of the night came from a ticket sold at Town & Country Market at 600 Post Street, San Francisco that matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball.

That winner is able to claim their prize of $1.3 million. Only nine other people in the country matched five numbers.

The bulk of the state’s winners, 397,712 tickets, guessed only the Powerball number and won their prize of $4. That total prize amount for all of those winning tickets accounts for $1.59 million in winnings.

Getting those winnings numbers though for the now $1.55 billion grand prize is still a stretch as the odds have been placed at 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 24.87, according to the California Lottery.

Monday at 7:59 p.m. will be the next drawing and the latest that entries can be purchased is 7 p.m. on the day of the draw. Powerball tickets cost $2 in California.

This upcoming draw will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize after 34 consecutive drawings.