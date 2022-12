Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.

One California resident won a $300,000 jackpot on Christmas Day, the casino announced.

The woman, who was visiting the casino from Baldwin Park, decided to stay anonymous, a news release said.

The guest won the jackpot on the “5 times through 10 times pay” slot machine.

The winning slot machine. (Pechanga Resort Casino)

The resort said the woman didn’t disclose what she planned to do with the money.