SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, the California State Lottery announced the name of the person who purchased a winning Powerball jackpot prize ticket at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento back in January.

Orlando Zavala Lozano won $316.3 million after splitting the $632.6 million jackpot prize with a couple from Wisconsin that also bought a winning ticket.

According to a news release, Lozano chose to take the lump sum option, which is worth $225.1 million before federal taxes.

“Every dollar or more that a Lottery player spends in California supports our mission to raise money for public education,” said Alva V. Johnson, Director of the California State Lottery. “And the local stores that sell our games – our more than 23,000 retail partners across the state – benefit too from commissions and bonuses. So, whether a player hits a big jackpot, wins a smaller prize, or doesn’t win any cash at all – rest assured it’s still a win-win for the community and for California.”

According to the Lottery, California Public Schools received $67.8 million as a result of the jackpot prize.

The 7-Eleven where Lozano purchased the ticket, located at the intersection of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, received a $1 million bonus for selling a winning ticket.

“Foot traffic has increased along with sales since we sold the winning ticket,” said 7-Eleven store owner Harprit Dhillon. “Lottery games are great for small businesses, and we love selling them.”

According to the California State Lottery, the $632.6 million jackpot was the 7th largest prize in Powerball history.