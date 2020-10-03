California voters to consider property tax overhaul

SAN DIEGO (AP) — For 42 years, California’s limits on property tax increases have been deemed sacrosanct, a third rail for any politician. The system tying taxes to the most recent purchase price now faces one of its biggest challenges.

Proposition 15 on the Nov. 3 ballot would reassess commercial and industrial properties every three years, while residential property — including home-based businesses — would remain under 1978 rules.

Another ballot measure, Proposition 19, would allow homeowners who are 55 and older, disabled or wildfire victims to transfer a primary residence’s tax base to a replacement home.

Early voting starts Monday. Read more about statewide ballot measures here.