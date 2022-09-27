SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will increase pay data collected by the state and increase the transparency of pay scales in job postings from employers.

Assembly Bill 1162 requires companies with 100 or more employees to include “the median and mean hourly rate for each combination of race, ethnicity, and sex within each job category” in pay data reports they’re already required to submit to the state.

The bill also requires companies with 15 or more employees to post pay scales in job postings.

The bill was one of a number of bills signed Tuesday by Newsom aimed at advancing gender equality.

“California has the strongest equal pay laws in the nation, but we’re not letting up on our work to ensure all women in our state are paid their due and treated equally in all spheres of life,” Newsom said.

The Legislative Women’s Caucus, which met with the governor about the package of gender equality bills, said the pandemic exacerbated pre-existing issues.

“Over the last two years, our Caucus has been working tirelessly to help reverse the devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women, especially women of color,” Assemblymember and chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus Cristina Garcia said.

“The reality is that these issues existed long before the pandemic, but the pandemic further exacerbated and highlighted the work we need to do to lift up all women, especially low-income women of color, and given us a greater sense of urgency,” Garcia continued.

Also included in the bills signed was a measure prohibiting price discrimination based on what gender a product is marketed to, sometimes referred to as the “pink tax.” The governor’s office noted that AB 1287 did allow for a difference in prices when goods cost more or took more time to produce.

Bills supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault were also a part of the package of gender equality bills signed by the governor.