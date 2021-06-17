California to loosen worksite pandemic rules amid reopening

FILE – In this June 9, 2021, file photo, a server tends to customers in an outdoor dining area amid the COVID-19 pandemic on The Promenade, in Santa Monica, Calif. California regulators on Thursday, June 17, 2021, are set to approve revised worksite pandemic rules that allow fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms as when they are off the job. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

UPDATE: Regulators approved the new rules in a vote Thursday afternoon. Click here for updates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are set to approve revised worksite pandemic rules that allow fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms as when they are off the job.

The revised regulations would conform with general state guidelines that took effect earlier this week by ending most mask rules for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom promised on the eve of Thursday’s meeting that the seven-member, governor-appointed California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board will make that official with a vote.

Newsom said he will then quickly issue an executive order sidestepping the usual 10-day legal review before the rules can take effect.

