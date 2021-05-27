Millions of dollars now up for grabs for California vaccine recipients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program in California will hand out $116.5 million in prizes to residents, part of the final push to get shots in arms before the state lifts nearly all health restrictions on June 15.

A grand prize category will award $1.5 million each to 10 vaccinated residents, and the next 2 million people who get vaccinated in the state will be eligible for $50 grocery gift cards or pre-paid debit cards, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

People who have already been vaccinated are eligible for the large cash prizes.

As part of the “Vax for the Win” program, the state says:

A $15 million grand prize will be split between 10 vaccinated Californians, with each person getting $1.5 million cash. All Californians with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will automatically be entered.



Thirty vaccinated Californians will win a $50,000 cash prize, with half the winners selected June 4 and the other half on June 11. All Californians with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will automatically be entered.

The next 2 million people to get vaccinated in California, beginning May 27, will automatically be eligible for a $50 virtual pre-paid card (either a debit card or grocery card for popular chains). The prize will be available after the person’s second shot (when necessary) and this prize is available only for new recipients.

In cases where a person aged 12 to 17 wins a cash prize, it will be put in a bank account until they turn 18, the state said.

“Gov. Newsom’s historic $116.5 million vaccine incentive program – the biggest in

the entire country – is a multi-faceted initiative to reinforce the value of vaccination for

all Californians, especially those in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, as

California prepares to safely reopen the economy on June 15th,” a statement from the state health department reads.

“Californians who have received the vaccine are already entered for cash prizes, and those who haven’t yet should get vaccinated ASAP to receive a $50 card and a chance to win cash prizes.”

In a news briefing Thursday, Newsom said the state remains on track for its June 15 reopening date. He said the state is also preparing to potentially offer new incentives after that date.

Specific details on eligibility, prize stipulations and vaccination opportunities in your community can be found on the state coronavirus website.