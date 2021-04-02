California to allow indoor live events, gatherings as virus cases plummet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15.

The California Department of Public Health announced the changes on Friday as the rate of people testing positive for the virus nears a record low. To attend, people will have to either be tested or show proof of full vaccination.

How many people can attend events will depend on the level of restrictions in place at each county. The state divides counties into four tiers based on how widespread the virus is in those places. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the new rules are in part a result of vaccinations.

INDOOR LIVE PERFORMANCES

Prohibited in Purple



Capacity up to 1500:

RED: 10% or 100 ppl//25% if tested/show proof of Vax

ORANGE: 15% or 200//35%

YELLOW: 25% or 300//50%



Capacity 1500+

R: Proof of Vax/Testing Required 20% limit

O: 10% or 2k//35% with vax/test

Y: 10% or 2k//50% — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 2, 2021

San Diego County is currently in the red tier on the state’s coronavirus reopening system. Moving into the orange tier would allow for additional business reopenings and increased attendance limits.

Check back for updates on this developing story.