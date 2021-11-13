California stimulus checks: Nearly 800,000 more Golden State payments going out

A stimulus check and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Image Plus)

California on Friday began issuing its latest round of Golden State Stimulus II checks of up to $1,100, officials said.

This round includes 784,000 payments with a total valuation of $555 million, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

The vast majority in this batch — 750,000 — will be sent by mail, with checks scheduled to go out starting Monday.

According to the Tax Board’s website, the new payments are scheduled to be mailed to recipients whose ZIP codes have the last three digits of 376 to 584. The money is also still going out qualifying taxpayers who have ZIP codes with the last three digits of 221 to 375.

Mailed checks will go out to the next group of ZIP codes — 585 to 719 — starting Nov. 29., the website shows.

The state also plans to directly deposit 34,000 payments into bank accounts beginning Friday.

For those receiving a payment in this round, the Tax Board advises that it can take up to a few days for the money to show up in the recipient’s bank account, and up to three weeks to receive a check by mail after it’s sent.

With this latest disbursement, California will have distributed more than 6 million total payments worth a total value of $4.5 billion since GSS II checks started going out in late August, according to figures provided by the Tax Board.

Qualifying taxpayers could get a $600 payment for themselves, as well as an extra $500 if they claimed at least one dependent.

It’s estimated about 9 million people, almost a quarter of the state’s population, will be getting money from California’s expanded stimulus program.

For those who believe they are eligible but haven’t gotten one yet, the state expects to send the stimulus funds out through the rest of the 2021. Most of the remaining payments are expected to be issued by mail.

California residents who qualified for the program include those who submitted a 2020 state income tax return, reported earnings of $1 to $75,000 last year, have a Social Security Number (SSN) or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and aren’t claimed by another taxpayer as a dependent.

For anyone not sure if they’re eligible, the state created an online tool to help determine that.

More information can be found on the Tax Board’s website.