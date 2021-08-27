California stimulus checks: Golden State payments begin Friday

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom says Californians eligible for a Golden State Stimulus check could see payments as early as Friday.

Newsom’s office said on Thursday that the second round of Golden State Stimulus payments was set to start going out Aug. 27. The payments, available to Californians making $75,000 or less, were approved under Newsom’s $100-billion budget plan that aims to spur economic recovery in the state following a year of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Under the Golden State Stimulus II, eligible residents will get up to $600, with an additional $500 going to people with at least one dependent.

The Friday rollout is earlier than the date listed on the California Franchise Tax Board’s website, which states most direct deposits are expected to be issued starting Sept. 1.

Most Californians who qualify will not need to do anything to receive the payment other than file 2020 tax returns, which is due by Oct. 15. The Franchise Tax Board’s Help with Golden State Stimulus and Golden State Stimulus II Estimator has information about who qualifies.