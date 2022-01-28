California State University now has a third ‘Cal Poly’

Students at the California State University school in Humboldt participate in a hands-on program, a growing emphasis at the school as it adds the “Cal Poly” designation to its name. (Photo: Cal Poly Humboldt)

ARCATA, Calif. — The California State University system now has a third school with the “Cal Poly” designation.

As of Wednesday, the school formerly known as Humboldt State University is a polytechnic college. Cal Poly Humboldt is the third state university to bear that designation and the first in Northern California.

Polytechnic universities are schools that generally emphasize hands-on, career-focused academic programs. At the existing California polytechnic schools, in San Luis Obispo and Pomona, students generally declare a major early in their school career and begin focusing on that specialization during their first few semesters.

“Polytechnic universities embrace a ‘learn by doing’ approach to education,” the school explained online. “They’re career-focused with an emphasis on ensuring students get a chance to apply what they are learning, making new graduates career-ready.”

The university says its new designation will bring “broader recognition” to the school, give them access to new grant and donation opportunities, help develop new course offerings and attract more students. Cal Poly Humboldt plans to add 27 new academic and “experiential” programs by 2029, with 12 launching in 2023, according to the school.

“Thanks to California’s confidence in our approach and its historic investment in our future, students at Cal Poly Humboldt will now have more access than ever to practical experiences, from out-of-class research to on-the-job learning,” the school said on a webpage describing the transition.