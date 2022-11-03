Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season.

Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.

Mammoth Mountain has announced it will open this Saturday, a week ahead of schedule.

Live Mammoth Mountain Webcams

Heavenly, Snow Summit, Northstar, and Mountain High plan to open the weekend of November 18.

Below is a list of tentative California ski resort opening dates (courtesy: onthesnow.com):

  • Mammoth Mountain – November 5
  • Heavenly – Nov. 18
  • Snow Summit – Nov. 18
  • Northstar California – Nov. 18
  • Mountain High – Nov. 19
  • Palisades Tahoe – Nov. 22
  • Sugar Bowl Resort – Nov. 25
  • Soda Springs – Nov. 25
  • Bear Mountain – Dec. 1
  • Kirkwood – Dec. 2
  • Boreal Mountain Resort – Dec. 3
  • Tahoe Donner – Dec. 9
  • Mt. Baldy – Dec. 16
  • Ski China Peak – Dec. 16
  • Homewood Mountain Resort – Dec. 16
  • Dodge Ridge – Dec. 16
  • June Mountain – Dec. 17
  • Bear Valley – Dec. 17
  • Mt. Shasta Ski Park – Dec. 18
  • Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area – Dec. 24
  • Sierra-at-Tahoe – Dec. 25
  • Snow Valley – Dec. 25
  • Donner Ski Ranch – Feb. 1