Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season.

Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.

Mammoth Mountain has announced it will open this Saturday, a week ahead of schedule.

Heavenly, Snow Summit, Northstar, and Mountain High plan to open the weekend of November 18.

Below is a list of tentative California ski resort opening dates (courtesy: onthesnow.com):

Mammoth Mountain – November 5

Heavenly – Nov. 18

Snow Summit – Nov. 18

Northstar California – Nov. 18

Mountain High – Nov. 19

Palisades Tahoe – Nov. 22

Sugar Bowl Resort – Nov. 25

Soda Springs – Nov. 25

Bear Mountain – Dec. 1

Kirkwood – Dec. 2

Boreal Mountain Resort – Dec. 3

Tahoe Donner – Dec. 9

Mt. Baldy – Dec. 16

Ski China Peak – Dec. 16

Homewood Mountain Resort – Dec. 16

Dodge Ridge – Dec. 16

June Mountain – Dec. 17

Bear Valley – Dec. 17

Mt. Shasta Ski Park – Dec. 18

Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area – Dec. 24

Sierra-at-Tahoe – Dec. 25

Snow Valley – Dec. 25

Donner Ski Ranch – Feb. 1