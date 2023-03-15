Another California resident just became the state’s newest millionaire after winning over $2 million from a Mega Millions ticket that was purchased in Southern California, the California Lottery Office announced Wednesday.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Home Style Donuts located at 12840 Pioneer Blvd. in Norwalk.

Home Style Donut owner, An Chao, was ecstatic to learn that her donut shop sold a winning lottery ticket, which was the largest monetary value lottery ticket the shop has ever sold, according to a news release.

The shop, which has been a part of the Norwalk community for 20 years, received an $11,483 bonus for the lottery ticket sale.

The winner, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, won the second place prize after their ticket matched five out of the six numbers during Tuesday night’s drawing, missing out on the Mega number.

Since no one won on Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $254 million in anticipation of Friday night’s drawing.

Californians who feel lucky can purchase a Mega Millions ticket any time before 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets purchased after that deadline will be considered for future drawings.

Multiple California residents have been lucky lottery winners, including Edwin Castro, a California resident who won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November.

Castro recently used some of his winnings to purchase a Hollywood Hills mansion for $25.5 million.

The home purchase cost Castro less than 3% of his winnings.