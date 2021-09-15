California ranks fourth on ‘Happiest States in America’ list

SAN DIEGO — California came in at No. 4 on a recent list of the happiest states in the nation.

WalletHub announced results of a study Wednesday that looked at where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life following the COVID-19 pandemic. The personal finance website pointed to research showing 4 in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder over the past year and a half as the pandemic disrupted normal life.

For the study, researchers compared emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community and environment across the 50 states. The states were then ranked with Utah coming in at No. 1 for promoting happiness in the wake of COVID.

Utah was followed by Minnesota, Hawaii and California in terms of the happiest states in the nation. West Virginia came in last, after Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

WalletHub shared California’s results on several indicators, with 1 representing the happiest and 25 representing an average score:

3rd – Percent of depressed adults

23rd – Adequate-sleep rate

5th – Suicide rate

7th – Number of work hours

13th – Separation and divorce rate

2nd – Income growth

24th – COVID-19 positive tests in the past week per capita

See the full list and where other states landed on the selected indicators here.