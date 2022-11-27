A classroom without children or a teacher is pictured. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — California has the the third highest teacher shortage in the country, according to data analyzed by Scholaroo.

The education research firm compiled a list based on a US teacher-to-state population ratio to determine which states are most effected by shortages.

Data from the study shows California has approximately 293,619 teachers with a statewide population reaching 39,237,836 people, which means there are 7.48 teachers per 1000 people.

Top 10 States with the Highest Teacher Shortages in the US:

(Ranked from worst to best)

Florida Oregon California Nevada Hawaii Michigan Washington Arizona Kentucky Tennessee

The full list can be found here.

According to Scholaroo, contributing factors to the lack of teachers includes low salaries, pandemic-related issues, working conditions and other factors.