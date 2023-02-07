A woman stands overlooking Mammoth Lake in Mammoth Lakes, California in this undated photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

Start your pedometer, stretch those legs and put on your comfiest shoes — California is the place to be for a nice afternoon stroll.

A new study published by Gambling.com has the Golden State ranked as the best state in America for “long scenic walks.”

The study by the betting site found that California is the best place for those long picturesque walks that get your blood pumping and your heart beating, edging out Alaska, Washington, New Hampshire and Arizona, respectively.

Rank # State User Rating Score Elevation Score Air Quality Score Sunlight Score Park Coverage Score Final Score (Out Of 100) 1 California 18.8 17.5 10.6 16.7 19.2 82.8 2 Alaska 17.5 16.7 19.6 2.8 19.6 76.3 3 Washington 19.6 19.6 19.2 0.4 16.7 75.5 4 New Hampshire 13.1 18.8 18.8 10.2 12.2 73.0 5 Arizona 17.5 15.5 4.1 19.6 15.5 72.2 6 Montana 13.1 13.1 18.4 14.3 11.4 70.2 7 Wyoming 11.0 10.2 11.8 18.8 17.1 69.0 8 Kentucky 13.1 9.8 16.3 14.7 14.3 68.1 9 Utah 19.6 15.1 2.1 16.3 14.7 67.7 T10 New Mexico 15.9 20.0 7.4 20.0 2.4 65.7 T10 Colorado 18.8 15.9 8.2 12.6 10.2 65.7

The website analyzed several walking-related data points for each state and then ranked them from best to worst. California was tops on the list; Louisiana brought up the rear.

The study looked at user ratings, air quality, average daily sunlight hours, elevations gains and the abundance of state and national parks.

California, with its vast terrain, sunny weather and multitude of parks propelled it to the top of the list.

For more on the study, including the complete 50-state rankings and additional information on its methodology, click here.

It’s good news for Californians. Regular walks can lead to improved mental and physical health and contributes to a slimmer waistline and an overall higher quality of living.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “the faster, farther and more frequently you walk, the greater the benefits.”

So if you’re reading this and you’re looking to celebrate California’s walking accomplishments, why not get some fresh air and a few steps in? Your body will be happy you did.