WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police shot and wounded a 29-year-old man early Saturday after he allegedly tried to hit them with a metal pipe, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to Westminster police. No officers were hurt.

Police responded to a report of possible vandalism shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday and found the man, who allegedly had a metal pipe, the police department said in a news release. He refused to drop it, even after officers tried using a stun gun to subdue him.

Police say he then tried to strike them with the pipe and at least one officer opened fire, according to the news release. It was not clear how many times the man was struck by bullets or how many officers fired their weapons.

The man will be booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

The city of Westminster is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.