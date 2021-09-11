California pilot spells out ‘never forget’ during flight routine for 9/11 tribute

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Northern California pilot got creative with their 9/11 tribute.

On Saturday, the pilot spelt out “NEVER FORGET” during their flight routine.

Flight Radar posted a screen shot of the route with the hashtag #NeverForget, #911Memorial and #911Anniversary.

The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, grieving the lives lost when hijacked planes killed nearly 3,000 people in the deadliest act of terrorism on American soil.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.