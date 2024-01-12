CARLSBAD, Calif. (KSWB) — California is one step closer to possibly banning tackle football for kids under the age of 12. The legislative measure is known as Assembly Bill 734.

“I appreciate the concern, I really do,” said Daniel Livingston, a parent of five boys and a Pop Warner athletics program coach in Carlsbad, California.

Livingston said with the required coach training, plus young players gradually learning to safely tackle, he sees the risk in young kids as low.

“The sooner the kids learn how to do it properly, the less chance there is they have to form bad habits,” he explained. “And if you ever watch a 12 and under football game, you notice the speed is not there and the head contact is minimal.”

Assembly Bill 734 would ban youth sports organizations from allowing tackle football for kids younger than age 12.

Existing law, under the California Youth Football Act, requires coaches to receive certain health related certification. Plus, a parent or guardian of the program must also receive concussion and head injury information.

Dr. Abisola Olulade with Sharp HealhtCare said there should be a balance between fun and safety. However, Olulade also explained that head injuries should be considered when kids start young and continue playing for years.

“When you think of the cumulative effect if they are starting sooner and they’re having these injuries over time, then theoretically of course we would expect that could cause issues,” said Dr. Olulade.

The physician went on to explained that children’s brains are still developing. Short-term head injures could include concussions, memory problems, and attention issues in school.

Dr. Olulade said those head injuries could lead to dementia and earlier onset Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), which is a brain condition thought to be linked to repeated head injuries.

“Anything that can effect that outcome of course is dangerous potentially, and of course we have to ask, is it worth it to playing these sports?” Dr. Olulade weighed.

Steve Famiano, the lead of the Save Youth Football California Coalition, has rallied against the bill. He even attended the legislative committee hearing on the bill on Wednesday, Jan. 10, where the committee voted 5-2 to move the bill to the State Assembly.

“This is no compromise, this is just a straight out ‘we are going to tell you your kids can’t play the sport and we are going to go away, and that’s it.’ And we are not going to accept that answer,” said Famiano.

Famiano argues, why not a potential ban on other youth contact sports?

“If this is truly about protecting kids’ brains, why does this bill not have a broader scope of sports and age groups attached to it? And to be quite honest with you, our group has not been able to get an answer out of Sacramento and I can’t understand why,” Famiano continued.

The proposed bill will now head to the State Assembly. It will need to pass the State Senate before Governor Gavin Newsom can sign it. If Newsom does sign the bill into law, it will go into effect in January 2026.