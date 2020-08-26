California OKs school return for kids with special needs

FILE – In this April 1, 2020, file photo, pedestrians walk past a sign advising people to wash their hands displayed outside Theodore Judah Elementary School in Sacramento, Calif. Students with specialized needs, such as those with disabilities or those who are homeless, could soon return to school in small groups under guidelines released by the state Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Schools would need to keep the students to groups of no more than 14 kids and two instructors. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More California children with special needs will be allowed back in classrooms in small groups under new state guidance released Tuesday.

It applies to K-12 students including those with disabilities, students who are homeless and English language learners, among others.

Those students would be allowed back in schools, at day camps and in other settings in groups of no more than 14 youth and two supervising adults.

The rules apply to schools in counties that still aren’t allowed to open for in-person learning because of the coronavirus.